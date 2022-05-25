Wednesday Forecast: Another day of cool, cloudy weather. Drizzle likely to continue
Watching Friday for late day showers and storms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Cloudy, cool and drizzly weather today as clouds hang tough through most of Thursday.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with drizzle at any point. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain amounts only a couple hundredths of an inch.
Thursday: Cloudy with some morning drizzle. Brightening skies in the afternoon but still mainly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon/evening/night as a cold front passes. This could end up as a First Alert Weather Day as there’s a potential for a few stronger storms. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain could be heavy
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a shower possible at any point. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 50%)
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
