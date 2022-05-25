Healthcare Pros
Virginia high school student fatally stabbed in massive fight

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - A high school student is dead after police say he was stabbed in the middle of a massive fight at a shopping center.

According to NBC4, this happened in a McDonald’s parking lot in Alexandria just after noon on Tuesday.

30 to 50 people may have been involved in the fight.

The student was found as officers tried to break it up. He later died at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

