RPS to implement enhanced searches during student arrival Wednesday following Texas shooting

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will implement enhanced searches during student arrival on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution following the deadly Texas school shooting.

In an update to parents, Superintendent Jason Kamras said arrival procedures would take longer than usual.

This comes after at least 19 students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old shooter is dead.

Parents may also notice additional Richmond police officers at schools on Wednesday during arrival and dismissal after Kamras asked them to be there.

“To our students, families, and staff: please know that I take your safety extremely seriously – it is truly my number one priority, as both superintendent and a father,” Kamras said in his update to parents.

Kamras said that the division’s Director of Security was asked to update their school-specific active shooter response plans. The work is now complete.

Kamras is also asking families, teachers, staff and students to be extra vigilant in looking for signs of distress within the community and reach out to resources if needed.

