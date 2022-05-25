RPS to implement enhanced searches during student arrival Wednesday following Texas shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will implement enhanced searches during student arrival on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution following the deadly Texas school shooting.

In an update to parents, Superintendent Jason Kamras said arrival procedures would take longer than usual.

This comes after at least 19 students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old shooter is dead.

Parents may also notice additional Richmond police officers at schools on Wednesday during arrival and dismissal after Kamras asked them to be there.

“To our students, families, and staff: please know that I take your safety extremely seriously – it is truly my number one priority, as both superintendent and a father,” Kamras said in his update to parents.

Kamras said that the division’s Director of Security was asked to update their school-specific active shooter response plans. The work is now complete.

Kamras is also asking families, teachers, staff and students to be extra vigilant in looking for signs of distress within the community and reach out to resources if needed.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.