Richmond teacher faces sexual battery, child pornography charges

Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.
Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a teacher with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography.

Detectives arrested Matiko Pierce, 26, of Richmond, on Tuesday.

Police charged him after an investigation stemming from his work at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Child Care.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

