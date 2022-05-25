Healthcare Pros
Registered sex offender charged with loitering near bus stop

Teddy Morrow
Teddy Morrow(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it charged a registered sex offender with loitering near a bus stop on Tuesday.

On May 24, deputies were called to a pavilion on Hidden Lake Drive for a suspicious person after a resident reported him being in the area.

Once there, deputies said Teddy Morrow, 45, of Orange, gave them false identification.

Deputies checked his DMV record to confirm his true identity and also checked his status on the sex offender registry.

While deputies investigated, two school buses dropped children off at the stop.

Morrow was charged with false identification, obstruction, identity theft and being a sex offender loitering in proximity to children. He is being held in jail without bond.

