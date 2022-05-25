Police: 9-year-old girl shot, critically wounded

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Police in northern Virginia say a 9-year-old girl has been shot and critically wounded.

Prince William County Police say officers called to Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge on Tuesday evening found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound and they administered first aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The girl was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said Wednesday that she remained in critical condition.

Police say a group was walking in the area when one person fired multiple rounds and detectives have determined that the girl was not the intended target.

Rounds also struck an occupied vehicle driving in the area and the front door of a home.

