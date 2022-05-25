Man killed in Richmond shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Just before 10:00 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street for a report of shots fired and a person down.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Shon Jordan, of Richmond, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is only a few blocks away from Richmond’s Armstrong High School.

So far police have not released a suspect description, but if you know something that could help detectives call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.