Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man killed in Richmond shooting identified

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at 804-646-0712.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting in the city’s east end over the weekend.

Just before 10:00 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street for a report of shots fired and a person down.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Shon Jordan, of Richmond, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is only a few blocks away from Richmond’s Armstrong High School.

So far police have not released a suspect description, but if you know something that could help detectives call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A Henrico school band director was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship...
Henrico band director charged with having inappropriate relationship with student at former school
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
The crash happened near Chippenham at exit 67.
Driver suffers minor injuries in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

Latest News

Some schools will have an increased presence of law enforcement officers.
Central Va. schools implement enhanced safety measures following Texas shooting
Ian Cooper
20-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Chesterfield man killed in crash; Richmond man faces DUI charge
Henrico police open homicide investigation after crash
Henrico police open homicide investigation after crash