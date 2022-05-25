Homicide investigation underway in Henrico after man found dead in vehicle
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a homicide following a crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a crash on Bremner Road involving an SUV just after 3:00 a.m. The SUV struck a building and two parked vehicles in the area.
Police said a man was found dead at the scene and had obvious signs of trauma related to a shooting.
Traffic is unaffected along Bremner Boulevard, but traffic is being detoured around Beth Road while responders work to clear the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
