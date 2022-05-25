Henrico woman looking for answers after cat found living with alleged bullet in neck

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman is looking for answers after finding a cat she had been taking care of was allegedly shot and living with a bullet in its neck for months.

For the last six years, Jennifer Koca has been living in the Lakeside neighborhood, giving a new home to cats that may have been left or tossed aside.

“TNR - that’s trap, neuter, and return,” Koca said. “So, I will get them vaccinated, fixed, and if they’re friendly, I get them rehomed.”

One of those cats was an orange tabby she named OJ, whom she took care of for four years as it continued to live outside.

He was adopted at the start of the year by a close friend to Koca, but a week before OJ was to be with his new family, she found a puncture on the back of his neck.

“I noticed he had a giant wound on his neck, and he’s a big tough guy,” Koca said. “He acted like nothing was wrong. It’s astounding to me, especially when we found out how severe it was.”

After a visit to the vet, the orange cat was patched right back up. But last week, an infection began to show on OJ’s neck again.

When his new family took the cat to the vet, they were shocked at what they found.

“The second time it came back, they took X-rays to see what’s in there, what’s causing this,” Koca said. “That’s when they discovered there’s a large mass against his esophagus.”

Koca believes that the large object is a bullet, and while she’s not sure how it happened, she said it’s illegal for anyone in Virginia to shoot a cat or dog.

In fear this could happen to other neighborhood animals, she reported the incident to Henrico police to investigate.

“The only thing that they have heard from a couple of people is that other colony cats have gone missing, and so they’re not certain if they’re connected,” Koca said.

OJ’s new family was able to find a specialist who may be able to get the object safely removed, but Koca said she wants to know who did this and why.

“He’s not a threat. He’s a very friendly, loving animal, one of the sweetest cats I’ve worked with,” Koca said. “Just to think that someone would be malicious to him is inconceivable.”

OJ is set to have the surgery sometime next month.

