Hanover 911 experiencing service disruptions

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Emergency Communications said it is experiencing service disruptions, so it may not be able to receive all 911 calls.

Officials said that non-emergency lines are still working.

Callers can still get emergency services by calling the non-emergency number 804-730-6140 or using cellular services to call 911.

