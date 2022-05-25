Hanover 911 experiencing service disruptions

Healthcare Pros
Hanover Emergency Communications said it is experiencing service disruptions, so it may not be able to receive all 911 calls. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Emergency Communications said it is experiencing service disruptions, so it may not be able to receive all 911 calls.

Officials said that non-emergency lines are still working.

Callers can still get emergency services by calling the non-emergency number 804-730-6140 or using cellular services to call 911.

