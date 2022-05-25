First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After morning sun on Friday, temperatures will zoom into the low 80s with moderate to high humidity. This will be ahead of a cold front moving through during the afternoon.

There will likely be enough instability to help some storms turn “Severe.” This will likely be a quick-hitting system but some areas could get rain for 1-2 hours as the front passes.

Wednesday morning computer model run showing downpours Friday afternoon (nbc12)

Here’s the SPC map for Friday.

"Slight Risk" For Central VA (SPC)

This SLIGHT RISK doesn’t mean an outbreak of severe storms is likely. In fact, if you read the SPC’s definitions, It just means “Scattered Severe Storms are POSSIBLE.”

SPC Alert types on the low-end of the scale. Our outlook is "Slight" (Yellow) for Friday (SPC)

Please have a way to get warnings (we recommend the NBC12 Weather App) on Friday.

