Birdsong Peanuts to invest $25 million to upgrade facility in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A historic peanut processor is expanding its operations in Virginia.

Governor Youngkin says Birdsong Peanuts is investing $25 million into its Suffolk facility to make it one of its most modern and efficient shelling plants.

“When long-term corporate partners like Birdsong Peanuts reinvest in Virginia, it underscores that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Youngkin. “Birdsong has positively impacted the region’s economy and Virginia’s agriculture industry for over a century. This market leader facility expansion reinforces Suffolk’s reputation as the ‘peanut capital of the world.’”

The company has been a cornerstone company of Virginia’s peanut industry for more than 100 years.

“We look forward to working with Birdsong Peanuts on their expansion in Suffolk with the construction of this improved peanut processing facility. The continued investment from Birdsong Peanuts affirms their longstanding commitment to our city,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “Peanuts have been an integral part of Suffolk for over a century, and thanks to companies like Birdsong Peanuts, Suffolk will continue in our rich history of food manufacturing.”

Birdsong peanuts buy directly from the farmers’ fields. They clean, shell, and ship products to manufacturers, who turn them into peanut butter and peanut M&Ms.

