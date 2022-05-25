Bald eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After two months of rehab, a bald eagle is soaring high above the trees again.
On March 20, the eagle was hit by a vehicle in Henrico’s East End.
The driver stayed at the scene and called police for help.
An animal protection officer was able to capture the eagle and take it to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for rehabilitation.
The eagle was released back into the wild at Berkeley Plantation on Wednesday.
