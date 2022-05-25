Bald eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After two months of rehab, a bald eagle is soaring high above the trees again.

On March 20, the eagle was hit by a vehicle in Henrico’s East End.

After two months of rehabilitation, this Bald Eagle was released back to its natural habitat today! 🦅

On March 20, 2022, the Eagle was struck by a vehicle in Henrico's East End. The owner of the vehicle stayed on the scene and called the Henrico County Police Division. pic.twitter.com/Z73Jmbcivi — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 25, 2022

The driver stayed at the scene and called police for help.

An animal protection officer was able to capture the eagle and take it to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for rehabilitation.

The eagle was released back into the wild at Berkeley Plantation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.