4 Richmond pools opening Memorial Day weekend

Hotchkiss field pool in Richmond
Hotchkiss field pool in Richmond((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four pools around Richmond will open over Memorial Day weekend.

The Blackwell, Fairmount, Hotchkiss and Randolph pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends only until June 12.

The remainder of city pools open on June 18 with weekday hours of 1-8 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will also host summer camps starting July 5. There are still spots available for the Great Summer Escape, Hickory Hill Theater Intensive, Summer Dance Intensive, Summer Quest for Teens and Nature Film Camp. More information on the camps can be found here.

