20-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police arrested a man following a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood last week.
Police say on May 18 just after 8 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about shots fired outside a home at the 3200 block of St. Stephens Way.
Once on scene, officers found two victims on a nearby roadway who reported they were shot at by someone they knew. Both victims were uninjured.
Police identified the shooter as 20-year-old Ian Cooper, of Chesterfield, and took him into custody on Monday.
Cooper was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm within a public space.
He has since been released on bond.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.