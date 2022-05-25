Healthcare Pros
20-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

By John Hood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police arrested a man following a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood last week.

Police say on May 18 just after 8 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about shots fired outside a home at the 3200 block of St. Stephens Way.

Once on scene, officers found two victims on a nearby roadway who reported they were shot at by someone they knew. Both victims were uninjured.

Police identified the shooter as 20-year-old Ian Cooper, of Chesterfield, and took him into custody on Monday.

Cooper was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm within a public space.

He has since been released on bond.

