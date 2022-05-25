Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood identified

Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood.
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond's Montrose Heights neighborhood.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:48 Thursday night.

When officers arrived they found Ashod Edwards, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A Henrico school band director was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship...
Henrico band director charged with having inappropriate relationship with student at former school
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
The crash happened near Chippenham at exit 67.
Driver suffers minor injuries in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

Latest News

Police say a group was walking in the area when one person fired multiple rounds and detectives...
Police: 9-year-old girl shot, critically wounded
Some schools will have an increased presence of law enforcement officers.
Central Va. schools implement enhanced safety measures following Texas shooting
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting identified
Ian Cooper
20-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood