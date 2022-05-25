18-year-old killed in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:48 Thursday night.

When officers arrived they found Ashod Edwards, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.