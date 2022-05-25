18-year-old killed in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood identified
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their investigation into a deadly shooting in Richmond’s Montrose Heights neighborhood.
Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road around 11:48 Thursday night.
When officers arrived they found Ashod Edwards, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This shooting happened about 30 minutes after a double shooting on the city’s southside that injured two people.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
