Virginia DMV website down due to scheduled maintenance May 29

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone looking to address any of their vehicle’s needs through the Department of Motor Vehicle’s website will need to do so before May 29.

Virginia DMV is upgrading its website and performing scheduled maintenance on Sunday, May 29. The Department expects the site to be down from 12 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Need to handle an online transaction before the end of the month?Website upgrades are scheduled, so please plan accordingly!



On Sunday, May 29, we will be doing scheduled maintenance on https://t.co/2UdXF2VluT. We expect the website to be down 12am-2pm. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/2gJhQlWiqM — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) May 23, 2022

DMV encourages anyone needing to take care of their vehicles through the department to plan accordingly.

