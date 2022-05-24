Virginia DMV website down due to scheduled maintenance May 29
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone looking to address any of their vehicle’s needs through the Department of Motor Vehicle’s website will need to do so before May 29.
Virginia DMV is upgrading its website and performing scheduled maintenance on Sunday, May 29. The Department expects the site to be down from 12 a.m. until 2 p.m.
DMV encourages anyone needing to take care of their vehicles through the department to plan accordingly.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.