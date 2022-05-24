VDOT to lift lane closures during Memorial Day weekend travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT will lift most lane closures and suspend most highway work zones for the holiday weekend.

The traffic changes will start around noon on Friday and continue through noon next Tuesday.

VDOT anticipates that Memorial Day weekend traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Based on past years, heavy congestion is likely between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

