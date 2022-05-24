Healthcare Pros
VDOT to lift lane closures during Memorial Day weekend travel

Generic photo of traffic
Generic photo of traffic(Source: Gray News (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT will lift most lane closures and suspend most highway work zones for the holiday weekend.

The traffic changes will start around noon on Friday and continue through noon next Tuesday.

VDOT anticipates that Memorial Day weekend traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Based on past years, heavy congestion is likely between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

