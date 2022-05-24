Healthcare Pros
VDH launches first-ever Virginia Stroke Registry

The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen...
The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen in recent years.(WDBJ 7)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is launching the first-ever Virginia Stroke Registry.

The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen in recent years.

This new registry will allow stroke centers across Virginia to securely submit stroke data. That data will be used to identify trends and patterns to help stroke patients and improve care for all Virginians.

“As we observe National Stroke Awareness Month in May, we are also recognizing this milestone in the evolution of health care in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “The ability to collect and share stroke data and collaborate with other organizations across the Commonwealth is a major step forward in our ability to improve the care and well-being of all the people of Virginia.”

For information about the registry, click here.

