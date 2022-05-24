Healthcare Pros
UVA doctors fighting Tuberculosis around the world

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are trying to better understand Tuberculosis in order to treat and prevent the disease.

About 1.5 million people have died from TB in 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

With a recent grant of $1.25 million, UVA is now boosting its partnership with colleagues in Tanzania to train the next generation of front line workers in the battle against TB.

“We will be forever confronted with diseases like tuberculosis if we don’t ultimately have a more equitable approach to the distribution of food,” Scott Heysell, infectious disease specialist at UVA Health, said.

Researchers highlight how malnutrition plays a major role in TB. Doctors are working to battle that problem, as well to prevent the disease.

