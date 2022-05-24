Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Soaking morning rain tapers to drizzle and spotty light rain this afternoon

Much cooler today and tomorrow with drizzle and clouds lingering through Wednesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain fell overnight and will continue this morning, tapering to light rain and drizzle this afternoon. 1-2″ totals likely through Wednesday.

Tuesday: Overcast with a soaking rain likely in the morning. Total rainfall amounts . Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Cloudy, with drizzle or spotty light rain likely much of the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 60 (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. The best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon/evening/night as a cold front passes. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A pop up shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

Forecast: A soaking rain expected Tuesday with cool temperatures
weather
Forecast: A soaking rain expected Tuesday with cool temperatures
Monday Forecast: Sharp cooldown with a soaking rain on the way
Monday Forecast: Sharp cooldown with a soaking rain on the way
Monday Forecast: Sharp cooldown with a soaking rain on the way
Monday Forecast: Sharp cooldown with a soaking rain on the way