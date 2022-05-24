Tuesday Forecast: Soaking morning rain tapers to drizzle and spotty light rain this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain fell overnight and will continue this morning, tapering to light rain and drizzle this afternoon. 1-2″ totals likely through Wednesday.

Tuesday: Overcast with a soaking rain likely in the morning. Total rainfall amounts . Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Cloudy, with drizzle or spotty light rain likely much of the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 60 (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. The best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon/evening/night as a cold front passes. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A pop up shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

