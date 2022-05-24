St. Michael’s Episcopal 2nd graders in national spotlight for helping RACC animals get adopted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd-grade students at St. Michael’s Episcopal School in Richmond are responsible for helping dozens of animals at a local shelter find their forever homes through a cute project.

They wrote personalized letters for each animal having trouble finding an owner.

They were recognized on a national stage on Tuesday as the students shared their letters on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It was such a blessing to be able to see through their perspective about these dogs that we already love that are in the shelter awaiting forever homes,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said.

Each student was given an animal, drew a picture, and wrote to families from the pet’s perspective on why they should be adopted.

“Please give me lots of snuggles at my new home. If you like big gray dogs that are big and friendly, I’m your dog,” second-grade student Liza Jane Sherer said.

Once they wrote the letters, they hung them up at the shelter for all to see. Within days, the animals were finding their forever homes.

“I think for many of the adopters, the stories really did make them stop and think twice about adopting a pet that they may have passed over,” Chipps-Peters said.

“Each day, we will come in and pull up the shelter’s adoptable pet page and see the animals going home one by one,” 2nd-grade teacher Kensy Jones said. “They just cheer and scream with excitement.”

Thanks to Mrs. Jones’ 2nd-grade class, all 24 animals got adopted. The story captured the hearts of many, from the hallways of the shelter all the way to the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I drew a picture of Missy in the grass with a nice tree and some in the sun,” one student told Kelly Clarkson on the show. “My letter said, ‘Hello, my name is Missy. I’m a very sweet dog who likes fenced-in yards and wide spaces. I also like to give lots of kisses.”

The 2nd graders had their own watch party and got the chance to see how their words inspired families to adopt on a national stage.

“The letter and the picture were so amazing, Hattie, you did such an awesome job,” one family said on the Kelly Clarkson show.

Through this project, the students realized their words truly matter.

“Even though they’re seven and eight years old, they made a huge impact in the community,” Mrs. Jones said.

The project was a huge success, so now St. Michael’s hopes to make this a tradition for second graders for years to come.

