Senior Alert issued for missing Lunenburg Co. man

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-696-4452.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 434-696-4452.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Lunenburg County man.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 79-year-old Fred Bradley Jr., who was last seen on May 23 at 2:15 p.m. on Wile Away Road in Kenbridge.

Officials said he might be wearing blue pants, a white long-sleeve button-up shirt with pink stripes and white shoes. He is also known to carry a black fanny pack.

Virginia State Police said he may be driving a blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Virginia plates SUENIE.

Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, causing concern for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-696-4452.

