Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death

A manhunt is underway in the suspected murder of a professional cyclist. (CNN, KEYE, Derek Betcher for Belgian Waffle Ride/Instagram, Red Bull, Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The search is continuing for a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin.

Authorities issued a murder warrant last week for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, and the 25-year-old Vermont native was in Austin for a cycling event at the time of her death.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed.

Authorities say Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13.

Her father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

St. Michael's Episcopal School and Richmond Animal Care and Control teamed up on a week-long...
2nd-graders who helped pets find forever homes will appear on Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend