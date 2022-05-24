Healthcare Pros
Richmond tattoo shop gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos

Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayonnaise lovers unite in Richmond - all to get a free tattoo of their favorite condiment.

Duke’s says it wants to be the most tattooed mayo brand in the world - so it partnered with Yellow Bird to pull it off.

They had nearly 70 people sign up to get the free tattoos - and they got to choose from 40 designs.

One man says he drove five hours from Tennessee just to get the ink on his leg.

“I love mayonnaise and all my buddies hate mayonnaise and that was enough for me,” Kayne Hughes said.

Kayne says along with the tattoo he also got a free bottle of Duke’s mayo!

