Richmond tattoo shop gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayonnaise lovers unite in Richmond - all to get a free tattoo of their favorite condiment.

This @DukesMayonnaise fan from Tennessee was traveling thru RVA on business and decided to pop in and add another tattoo to his collection pic.twitter.com/po6OozYxWX — Terrance Dixon (@TerranceNBC12) May 13, 2022

Duke’s says it wants to be the most tattooed mayo brand in the world - so it partnered with Yellow Bird to pull it off.

They had nearly 70 people sign up to get the free tattoos - and they got to choose from 40 designs.

One man says he drove five hours from Tennessee just to get the ink on his leg.

“I love mayonnaise and all my buddies hate mayonnaise and that was enough for me,” Kayne Hughes said.

Kayne says along with the tattoo he also got a free bottle of Duke’s mayo!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.