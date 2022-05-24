Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on a NYC subway.(NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a moving New York City subway train.

The NYPD says Andrew Abdullah is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot and killed late Sunday morning aboard a Q train near the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Abdullah and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
From his south Richmond office, State Senator Joe Morrissey shares his views on abortion.
Pro-life Democrat Morrissey discusses abortion views, religion
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Richmond tattoo shop gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted