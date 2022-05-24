Healthcare Pros
New name recommendations for Virginia Army bases named after Confederate leaders released

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - The Naming Commission announced its recommendations for renaming three Army bases in Virginia, initially named after former Confederate leaders, on Tuesday.

The commission spent last year visiting the posts for renaming consideration. It gained feedback from military commanders and community leaders on their preferences for new names and understanding of the local sensitivities. They received more than 34,000 submissions, which included 3,670 unique terms of individuals, locations and values for consideration.

“This was an exhaustive process that entailed hundreds of hours of research, community engagement and internal deliberations,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the chair of the Naming Commission. “This recommendation list includes American heroes whose stories deserve to be told and remembered; people who fought and sacrificed greatly on behalf of our nation.”

The new names recommended for posts out of Virginia include:

  • Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – rename Fort Walker after Dr. Mary Walker
  • Fort Lee, Va. – rename Fort Gregg-Adams after Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams
  • Fort Pickett, Va. – rename Fort Barfoot after Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot

The commission also offered suggestions for posts out of Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana and Texas.

