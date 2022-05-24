Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Irregularities’ found following review of Richmond City Electoral Board conduct during 2020 election

The Virginia State Board of Elections (SBE) said that it had found “irregularities” in the...
The Virginia State Board of Elections (SBE) said that it had found “irregularities” in the Richmond City Electoral Board’s conduct during the 2020 general election.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Board of Elections (SBE) said that it had found “irregularities” in the Richmond City Electoral Board’s conduct during the 2020 general election.

After a review, the SBE found irregularities that include “invading absentee ballot envelopes, tabulating results without a quorum, and removing election materials from the registrar’s office.”

The SBE has determined that each Richmond City Electoral Board member had to go through training by May 15.

The Office of the Attorney General investigated to determine if any criminal or civil charges were warranted. In both matters, it was determined that the conduct did not support either action at the time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

From his south Richmond office, State Senator Joe Morrissey shares his views on abortion.
Pro-life Democrat Morrissey discusses abortion views, religion
File: Hung Cao, a retired Navy officer, won the nomination in Virginia’s 10th District, which...
Hung Cao wins crowded GOP nomination battle in Virginia
Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country with more...
Fatal traffic crashes increase, what Virginia laws are needed to help
Republicans in Virginia's 5th congressional district will choose their nominee during a...
Good wins 5th District Republican nomination