‘Irregularities’ found following review of Richmond City Electoral Board conduct during 2020 election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Board of Elections (SBE) said that it had found “irregularities” in the Richmond City Electoral Board’s conduct during the 2020 general election.

After a review, the SBE found irregularities that include “invading absentee ballot envelopes, tabulating results without a quorum, and removing election materials from the registrar’s office.”

The SBE has determined that each Richmond City Electoral Board member had to go through training by May 15.

The Office of the Attorney General investigated to determine if any criminal or civil charges were warranted. In both matters, it was determined that the conduct did not support either action at the time.

