Henrico Police Officers host blood drive to honor, support officers involved in deadly March crash

The blood drive was in memory of Officer Trey Sutton and in support of Officer Greg Petrohovich.
The blood drive was in memory of Officer Trey Sutton and in support of Officer Greg Petrohovich.(Henrico County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Henrico Police Department hosted a blood drive in memory and in support of the two officers involved in a deadly crash back in March.

THANK YOU to our men and women within the Henrico County Police Division who took time out of their day to give blood...

Posted by Henrico County Police on Monday, May 23, 2022

On March 30, 24-year-old Officer Trey Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Friends remember fallen Henrico police officer

Officer Greg Petrohovich was one of two individuals injured in the crash. Henrico Police said Officer Petrohovich was released from the hospital earlier this month. \

He is currently recovering at home with his family, and still has plenty of healing and rehab ahead.

