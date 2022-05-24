Henrico Police Officers host blood drive to honor, support officers involved in deadly March crash
May. 24, 2022
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the Henrico Police Department hosted a blood drive in memory and in support of the two officers involved in a deadly crash back in March.
On March 30, 24-year-old Officer Trey Sutton was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 301 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.
Officer Greg Petrohovich was one of two individuals injured in the crash. Henrico Police said Officer Petrohovich was released from the hospital earlier this month. \
He is currently recovering at home with his family, and still has plenty of healing and rehab ahead.
