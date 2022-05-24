Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Health department offers advice to parents amid formula shortage

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is offering advice to parents amid the infant formula shortage.

VDH said families should not use “home” recipes or dilute formula in any way as these practices can have severe and sometimes deadly consequences for the child.

Stockpiling formula only worsens the shortage, so only buy a 10 to 14-day supply.

Families can call ahead to stores to see what formula they have before traveling and check smaller markets and drug stores when big stores and supermarkets are out.

When purchasing online, make sure the formula is from trusted distributors. VDH said not to buy anything outside the United States as it is not guaranteed to be FDA compliant.

Parents can also discuss alternative feeding options with their pediatrician.

The shortage is also impacting the Virginia WIC program.

“The Virginia WIC Program continues to navigate through the formula shortage issues,” said State WIC Director Paula N. Garrett, MS, RD. “With the Abbott formula recall, Virginia WIC was able to expand formula options available to our participants. The list of the most recently updated Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions can be located on our webpage at virginiawic.com. The low inventory of formula is causing many of our participants to search at multiple authorized vendors to locate necessary products. In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants; however many of those items are backordered and out of stock as well. Virginia WIC continues to work with our participants and their healthcare providers to help locate the necessary formulas.”

Families can contact their local health departments for further information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Local stroke survivor, Skylar Hudgins, shares her story.
Richmond stroke survivor shares her story
The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen...
VDH launches first-ever Virginia Stroke Registry
The importance of this program was highlighted by significant increases in overdoses over the...
Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond
Stephen Yago reunites with the team of nurses and doctors who took care of him at Chippenham...
‘He’s been one miracle after another’: Teen recovers from traumatic brain injury, set to graduate in June