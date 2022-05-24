Funeral homes offer free American flag exchange for old flags

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen funeral homes are offering a free opportunity for anyone to exchange their old, torn or soiled American flags for a new 3′ by 5′ flag ahead of Memorial Day, Flag Day and Fourth of July.

The retired flags will be properly disposed of by following the U.S. Flag Code under the guidance of the Virginia War Memorial.

“The American Flag represents the American spirit, and we are excited to continue this flag exchange practice which has proved extremely popular with Richmond area residents,” said Lacyn Barton, President of Nelsen and Woody Funeral Homes.

The funeral homes are also offering contactless exchange methods for anyone who requests them by calling their home location.

“Disposing of a used American Flag in the proper way is not as easy as it sounds,” Barton said. “Many people are unaware or confused about the proper way to dispose of an old American Flag.”

The Flag Code of the United States suggests that the flag, when it is no longer in a condition to be displayed, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

But now, nearly 90 years since the Flag Code was originally written, there are localities that have laws prohibiting burning. Not only that but the fabrics used to make flags are now mostly synthetic fabrics and can potentially off toxic fumes when burned.

Woody Funeral Homes can be found at:

1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes can be found at:

4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

