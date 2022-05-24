Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Food pantries working to check inventory of Jif peanut butter jars following recall

Three dozen jars of Jif peanut butter were taken off the shelves of Lamb's Basket Food Pantry...
Three dozen jars of Jif peanut butter were taken off the shelves of Lamb's Basket Food Pantry in Henrico following a recent recall.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A food pantry in Henrico County is checking their inventory of Jif peanut butter jars following a recent recall by the J.M. Smucker Company over concerns of salmonella contamination.

Lamb’s Basket Food Pantry has removed around three dozen jars of Jif from their shelves as a result of the lot numbers involved in the recall.

Teddy Martin, president of Lamb’s Basket Food Pantry, said they have several boxes of Jif peanut butter jars volunteers will go through to check and set aside if they fall under the recall. However, Martin said this recall is having a minimal impact on their operations.

“We check this stuff very closely and I think everyone is pretty safe,” Martin said. “We have kid’s bags. They have cereal, peanut butter and jelly and the good old staple, Spaghettio’s. We’ve gone through all the bags for kids. We checked them. We found some bad ones and replaced them, so we know we’re safe.”

NBC12 also reached out to Feed More. A spokesperson told NBC12 they’re following their standard recall procedure, which includes checking the warehouse inventory for recalled product and disposing of any in stock.

However, a spokesperson said they don’t have any recalled Jif products in their inventory at Feed More.

The full statement from Feed More can be found below:

“We’re following our standard recall procedure – this means that we are checking our warehouse inventory for the recalled product and disposing of any that we may have in stock. We have also sent out the recall notice to our 280+ partner food pantries and nonprofits across the 34 Central Virginia cities and counties that we serve, and instructed them to inspect their inventories and dispose of any recalled product.

We did not have any recalled Jif products in our inventory on hand here at Feed More. We are inspecting all unsorted community donations as part of our ongoing recall process, but to date, that amount has been just a handful. We typically don’t get a lot of brand-name peanut butter and other products donated to us, and we stay away from brand-name products like Jif when sourcing bulk food purchases.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

Local stroke survivor, Skylar Hudgins, shares her story.
Richmond stroke survivor shares her story
The Friendship Sculpture from Fox Elementary was rescued from the rubble following the fire in...
‘It became an anchor’: Friendship sculpture rescued from rubble following Fox Elementary fire
The 29-mile stretch of I-64 that runs from Richmond down through Hampton Roads has only two...
Lawmakers back funding for I-64 expansion project from Richmond to Hampton Roads
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1160 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Weiss...
St. Michael’s Episcopal 2nd graders in national spotlight for helping RACC animals get adopted
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Health department offers advice to parents amid formula shortage