Food pantries working to check inventory of Jif peanut butter jars following recall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A food pantry in Henrico County is checking their inventory of Jif peanut butter jars following a recent recall by the J.M. Smucker Company over concerns of salmonella contamination.

Lamb’s Basket Food Pantry has removed around three dozen jars of Jif from their shelves as a result of the lot numbers involved in the recall.

Teddy Martin, president of Lamb’s Basket Food Pantry, said they have several boxes of Jif peanut butter jars volunteers will go through to check and set aside if they fall under the recall. However, Martin said this recall is having a minimal impact on their operations.

“We check this stuff very closely and I think everyone is pretty safe,” Martin said. “We have kid’s bags. They have cereal, peanut butter and jelly and the good old staple, Spaghettio’s. We’ve gone through all the bags for kids. We checked them. We found some bad ones and replaced them, so we know we’re safe.”

NBC12 also reached out to Feed More. A spokesperson told NBC12 they’re following their standard recall procedure, which includes checking the warehouse inventory for recalled product and disposing of any in stock.

However, a spokesperson said they don’t have any recalled Jif products in their inventory at Feed More.

The full statement from Feed More can be found below:

“We’re following our standard recall procedure – this means that we are checking our warehouse inventory for the recalled product and disposing of any that we may have in stock. We have also sent out the recall notice to our 280+ partner food pantries and nonprofits across the 34 Central Virginia cities and counties that we serve, and instructed them to inspect their inventories and dispose of any recalled product.

We did not have any recalled Jif products in our inventory on hand here at Feed More. We are inspecting all unsorted community donations as part of our ongoing recall process, but to date, that amount has been just a handful. We typically don’t get a lot of brand-name peanut butter and other products donated to us, and we stay away from brand-name products like Jif when sourcing bulk food purchases.”

