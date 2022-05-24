Healthcare Pros
Flag order issued in VA following deadly Texas school shooting

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order Tuesday after the deadly Texas elementary school shooting to go into effect immediately.

“Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds,” Youngkin said in the statement.

This is to last through sunset on Saturday, May 28.

