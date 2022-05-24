Fish hatcheries set to reopen this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that all of its fish hatcheries will reopen to the public this Friday.

Back in early 2021, the hatcheries were closed to the public in order to ensure the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DWR currently operates nine fish hatcheries that help support a wide range of fishing opportunities for anglers throughout the Commonwealth.

