Fish hatcheries set to reopen this Friday

Back in early 2021, the hatcheries were closed to the public in order to ensure the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KTVF)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that all of its fish hatcheries will reopen to the public this Friday.

Back in early 2021, the hatcheries were closed to the public in order to ensure the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DWR currently operates nine fish hatcheries that help support a wide range of fishing opportunities for anglers throughout the Commonwealth.

For more information, click here.

