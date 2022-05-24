Healthcare Pros
Driver suffers minor injuries in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield

The crash happened near Chippenham exit 67.
The crash happened near Chippenham exit 67.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has caused major backups on I-95 North in Chesterfield.

The crash happened near Chippenham mile marker 67 and closed down all the northbound lanes.

According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when traffic slowed and the truck rear-ended a sedan, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

The truck was empty and not hauling any goods at the time.

A man from Lacrosse, Va., was driving the tractor-trailer at the time. He was not injured in the crash but has been charged with following too close.

However, the driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Chippenham Hospital.

VDOT says the left lane is back open and backups are five miles long.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

