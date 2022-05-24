Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Atlantic hurricane season will be busy, NOAA predicts

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season. (Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting a busy Atlantic hurricane season.

They announced this year’s forecast Tuesday morning.

“NOAA is predicting an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which would make this year the seventh consecutive above normal season,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator. “Specifically, there’s a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.”

NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names...
NOAA said the last two years, the Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy, all storm names were used.(Source: NOAA)

The hurricane season extends from June 1 to Nov. 30. The official outlook calls for between 14 to 21 named storms.

Of those, six to 10 are predicted to be hurricanes, with at least three major hurricanes, Category 3 and up.

“We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons, marking the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names,” Spinrad said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
From his south Richmond office, State Senator Joe Morrissey shares his views on abortion.
Pro-life Democrat Morrissey discusses abortion views, religion
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Richmond tattoo shop gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos
Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted