All lanes shutdown after tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes on I-95 North in Chesterfield.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash I-95 North near Chippenham exit 67. ALL lanes closed @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/PkNDUbcjVr — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) May 24, 2022

The crash happened near Chippenham mile marker 67, and VDOT says backups are currently three miles long.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

