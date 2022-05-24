2nd-graders who helped pets find forever homes will appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond second-graders will make a special guest appearance on the “Kelly Clarkson Show: on Tuesday.

SECRET REVEALED!!! We are SO EXCITED to share that RACC & St. Michael's Episcopal School will be featured on The Kelly... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Students at St. Michael’s Episcopal School and Richmond Animal Care and Control will talk about a week-long project where they helped Richmond pets find their forever homes.

“All dogs deserve a loving home, especially Snow [the puppy ambassador]. I am so very happy to be able to help neglected animals find great forever families,” said St. Michael’s second-grader Danielle Petroski.

Tune into the Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

