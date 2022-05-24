2nd-graders who helped pets find forever homes will appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond second-graders will make a special guest appearance on the “Kelly Clarkson Show: on Tuesday.
Students at St. Michael’s Episcopal School and Richmond Animal Care and Control will talk about a week-long project where they helped Richmond pets find their forever homes.
“All dogs deserve a loving home, especially Snow [the puppy ambassador]. I am so very happy to be able to help neglected animals find great forever families,” said St. Michael’s second-grader Danielle Petroski.
Tune into the Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
