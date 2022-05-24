15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Prince William County double homicide

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a double homicide at an apartment complex in Woodbridge.

On Sunday, May 15, just after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 1300 block of Mary’s Way to investigate the destruction of property. An apartment resident reported seeing a bullet hole in his ceiling, which appeared to come from the apartment above. Officers received no answer after performing a welfare check on the apartment downstairs, but maintenance opened the door for them.

Once authorities were inside, they found two men dead at the scene. Police say there were no signs of forced entry, additional injuries or property damage reported.

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE** -- UPDATE Double Homicide Investigation *ARREST – On May 19, detectives identified a juvenile... Posted by Prince William County Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The two men shot were later identified as 23-year-olds Malik Lamar Davis of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts of Dumfries.

The investigation revealed that the two men and other acquaintances, including the alleged shooter, gathered inside the apartment and shots were fired.

A 15-year-old male was determined to be connected to the double homicide. He was arrested on Thursday, May 19 and charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of the use of a firearm in a felony, one county of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

He is currently in the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, awaiting a court date.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.