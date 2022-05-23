Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival
Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Gas prices continue to rise ahead of Memorial Day
Gas prices continue to increase in Va.
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial