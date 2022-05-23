Stafford County man arrested after disturbance involving machete

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County was taken into custody following a disturbance involving a machete over the weekend.

On May 21 at 11:08 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Glebe Road.

The victim told police that Jarrett Payne, 48, had brandished a machete and threatened to chop up anyone that bothered him or tried to evict him from the home.

According to police, the victim also stated that Payne had threatened to burn down the home.

Deputies obtained warrants for threat to burn, attempted felonious assault, brandishing a machete, and assault as other deputies surrounded the residence.

Payne exited the home waving a white cloth and peacefully surrendered. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, and a machete was recovered at the home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.