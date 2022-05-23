Healthcare Pros
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield


Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

The passenger succumbed to their injuries hours following the crash. The driver was identified as Franklin Chicas-Chavarria. He was not seriously injured but is now behind bars.

Police say Chicas-Chavarria was driving a 2004 Ford F150 near the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

He lost control of the vehicle, struck a drainage ditch, and then rolled.

Chicas-Chavarria and a passenger were taken to the hospital, Chicas-Chavarria but was not seriously hurt.

The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and died Sunday morning. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Chicas-Chavarria has been charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving, and having an open container of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending at this time. Chicas-Chavarria is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

