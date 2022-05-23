Richmond man arrested and charged with DUI after striking parked vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested and charged a man with driving under the influence Sunday evening.

On Sunday, May 22, at approximately 8:53 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of West Leigh Street to report a car hitting parked vehicles.

Officers arrived and found four parked cars and a motorcycle, all unoccupied, had been hit by a car.

There were no injuries in this incident.

43-year-old Andrew Gill of Richmond was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

