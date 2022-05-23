Healthcare Pros
Richmond man arrested and charged with DUI after striking parked vehicles

A Richmond man was arrested and charged with a DUI Sunday evening after striking multiple...
A Richmond man was arrested and charged with a DUI Sunday evening after striking multiple parked vehicles.(Source: MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested and charged a man with driving under the influence Sunday evening.

On Sunday, May 22, at approximately 8:53 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of West Leigh Street to report a car hitting parked vehicles.

Officers arrived and found four parked cars and a motorcycle, all unoccupied, had been hit by a car.

There were no injuries in this incident.

43-year-old Andrew Gill of Richmond was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

