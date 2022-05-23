Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices rise 17.2 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $4.15 per gallon Monday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond have risen this past week, the latest gas prices have increased 17.2 per gallon, averaging $4.45 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 50.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $4.15 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.69 per gallon, which is a 54.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

