News to Know for May 23: Man killed in Richmond; Gas prices keep rising; Operation Fly Formula

Breaking Down The Process

If you’re filling up your tank today, here in Richmond we’re paying about $4.44 per gallon. While the national average is now sitting at $4.60.

Part of the reason we are seeing these prices is because of all the steps it takes to get oil out of the ground and make it into gas that can fuel our vehicles.

Hitting the streets on Richmond’s southside, we asked people at gas stations their thoughts on why prices are so high with each giving different answers.

“The country is trying to drive everybody to do electric cars so either you start driving electric cars or you continue driving gas,” said one Richmond resident.

“I think it’s because of this war in Ukraine,” said another.

The war is certainly playing a part but gas prices have a lot to do with the process of how gas goes from a barrel of oil to the pumps at your local stations.

Supply and demand also drive up costs. The war in Ukraine contributes to that. The lack of demand for Russian oil has caused production to slow.

While many people think gas prices are set by corporate gas companies that theory is false.

Individual stations set their own prices as close to market competition as possible. That’s so they can bring people into their convenience store to buy items which are where gas stations make a majority of their profit.

Man Killed Near Armstrong High School

Richmond Police are working to track down the suspect in a deadly shooting in the city’s east end.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday on Phaup Street - just a few blocks from Armstrong High School.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired and a person down. They found a man shot multiple times - he later died from his injuries.

Police have not shared any details about a potential suspect at this point.

They’re asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

78,000 Pounds Of Baby Formula Lands In The U.S.

A welcome sight for anxious parents as a military plane carrying thousands of pounds of baby formula lands in the U.S.

Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana.



This formula is hypoallergenic formula - for babies who have allergies, some of the most at-risk children during this shortage.

Onboard the first ‘Operation Fly Formula’ flight - Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior Formula which took off from an airbase in Germany.

The shipment will provide enough formula for 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for a week.

Under “Operation Fly Formula,” the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services is authorized to request Department of Defense support to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster, according to the USDA.

U.S. regulators and Abbott Nutrition hope to have its Michigan plant reopened next week, but it will take about two months before the product is ready for delivery.

High School Graduations In Full Swing

About 4,500 Chesterfield students are expected to get their diplomas over the next few days.

They’ll walk across the stage at the Siegel Center. So if you’re driving downtown - this is your warning that there will be heavy traffic in the area all week long.

You can expect to see more people walking around - along with an increased police presence.

Sharp Cool Down!

We could certainly use a break from the heat, and we will get just that these next few days.

Today will be mostly cloudy with showers possibly late. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“Mondays are the start of the workweek which offer new beginnings 52 times a year!” - David Dweck

