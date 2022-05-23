Monday Forecast: Sharp cooldown with a soaking rain on the way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A three day heat wave is over, and much cooler temperatures will hold through Wednesday. A soaking rain likely!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Much cooler. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%). Higher rain chance West, low chance east.

Tuesday: Overcast with a soaking rain likely. Total rainfall amounts from Monday night through Tuesday of 1-2 inches. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance 95%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Areas of light rain or drizzle in the morning Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with showers in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

