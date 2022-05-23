Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Reese at...
Man killed in Richmond shooting
Shockoe Bottom shooting leaves one man dead
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover
Dominion Energy Riverrock Festival
Record-breaking heatwave hits Richmond

Latest News

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Stephen Yago reunites with the team of nurses and doctors who took care of him at Chippenham...
‘He’s been one miracle after another’: Teen recovers from traumatic brain injury, set to graduate in June
FILE PHOTO - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will start publicly...
Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users
Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days of driving for teens.
100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers begins on Memorial Day