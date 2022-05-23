Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called around 4 p.m. to Ridgefield Parkway and Glen Eagles Drive for the report of a pedestrian crash.
At the scene, police found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was released.
