Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to Ridgefield Parkway and Glen Eagles Drive for the report of a pedestrian crash.

At the scene, police found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.