Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JMU Athletic Director shares mental health initiatives for students

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a letter posted Monday, James Madison University Athletic Director Jeff Bourne explained the several ways JMU is working to heal together and move forward.

In Jeff Bourne’s letter to the university, a key point moving forward for JMU will be to understand what it means to create a culture of mentally healthy teams.

JMU Athletics will continue working closely with Student Affairs and the Counseling Center to collaborate on mental health resources and offer new training programs for faculty, staff and students to identify support for those who are struggling.

The university will also work to make health care professionals more accessible and offer more opportunities for students to discuss mental health in a safe and welcoming space.

JMU plans to launch a new 24/7 telehealth program and students will have 12 free counseling sessions per year. Bourne notes JMU will also emphasize mental health accommodations like giving student-athletes excused absences from practice to address health concerns.

There are 17 actions listed in the letter, but Bourne says there is much to on the topic of mental health and more will be added in the future.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 740 are considered homeless and out on the streets, reaching levels not seen since the...
Richmond’s homeless situation worsening with evictions and inmate releases
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Franklin Chicas-Chavarria of Richmond charged with DUI, open container, etc.
Richmond man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Chesterfield
Juvenile injured after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

Latest News

The VDH said stroke is the fifth leading cause of death, and stroke-related deaths have risen...
VDH launches first-ever Virginia Stroke Registry
The importance of this program was highlighted by significant increases in overdoses over the...
Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond
Stephen Yago reunites with the team of nurses and doctors who took care of him at Chippenham...
‘He’s been one miracle after another’: Teen recovers from traumatic brain injury, set to graduate in June
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue first 'spike alert' after several overdoses
Health department issues first spike alert in overdoses in metro Richmond
Lone star tick
Lone Star Tick becoming more prevalent in Virginia; bites trigger red meat allergy