Here’s a list of Chesterfield County high school graduations May 23-27

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - High school graduation season is in full swing in central Virginia, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas. Here’s a list of all the graduation ceremonies!

CCPS is reminding families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only. However, every ceremony will be live-streamed and will be shown two weeks later on Comcast channel 96 and Verizon channel 26.

Here’s the graduation schedule:

May 23

Clover Hill High will live stream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 6

Monacan High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 6

Midlothian High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 6.

May 24

James River High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. on June 7

Manchester High will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 7

Cosby High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 7

May 25

Meadowbrook High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 8

Bird High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 8

Thomas Dale will live stream at 7 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 8

May 27

Motoaca High will live stream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University and will be on TV at 9 a.m. on June 10

Carver College and Career Academy will live stream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU and will be on TV at 1:30 p.m. on June 10

To share graduation photos, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.